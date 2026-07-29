Eric James Witczak Sells 1,215 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,215 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $203,986.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,646,140.70. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric James Witczak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eric James Witczak sold 342 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $58,810.32.

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Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 1.2%

NIC traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.16. 198,563 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.93 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Nicolet Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIC. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $194.00 price target on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $31,794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,274 shares of the company's stock worth $121,756,000 after purchasing an additional 198,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 57,536 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company's branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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