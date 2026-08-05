Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,757 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $68,105.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,602,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,279,361.33. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,443 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $159,299.55.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,709 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $104,246.73.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,491 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $126,626.37.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $136,367.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $206,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,742 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $86,196.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,269 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $113,591.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $193,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $146,372.00.

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EverCommerce Trading Down 1.0%

EVCM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 106,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,844. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company had revenue of $152.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

More EverCommerce News

Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue from continuing operations rose 2.7% year over year to approximately $152.0 million, broadly matching analysts’ $152.29 million estimate. EverCommerce Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue from continuing operations rose 2.7% year over year to approximately $152.0 million, broadly matching analysts’ $152.29 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: EverCommerce appointed Alex Goor, a technology and fintech executive, as CEO effective August 6. Founder Eric Remer will remain on the board, providing leadership continuity while the company seeks to accelerate growth and value creation. EverCommerce Appoints Alex Goor as Chief Executive Officer

EverCommerce appointed Alex Goor, a technology and fintech executive, as CEO effective August 6. Founder Eric Remer will remain on the board, providing leadership continuity while the company seeks to accelerate growth and value creation. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Eric Remer and President Matthew Feierstein sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Remer sold 19,200 shares across August 4–5, while Feierstein sold 20,000 shares; both executives retain substantial ownership, limiting the significance of the transactions.

CEO Eric Remer and President Matthew Feierstein sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Remer sold 19,200 shares across August 4–5, while Feierstein sold 20,000 shares; both executives retain substantial ownership, limiting the significance of the transactions. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.05, missing the $0.15 consensus estimate by $0.10. Although revenue was slightly above the prior year, the earnings shortfall points to profitability pressure. EverCommerce Earnings Report

Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.05, missing the $0.15 consensus estimate by $0.10. Although revenue was slightly above the prior year, the earnings shortfall points to profitability pressure. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $151.5 million to $154.5 million is below the $156.8 million analyst consensus, signaling slower near-term growth. Full-year revenue guidance of $612 million to $632 million brackets the $618.9 million consensus but implies limited upside at the midpoint.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Weiss Ratings cut EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVCM

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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