Eric Richard Remer Sells 8,709 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,709 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $104,246.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,621,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,293,556.47. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,491 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $126,626.37.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $136,367.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $206,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,742 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $86,196.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,269 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $113,591.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $193,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $146,372.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $9,933.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $42,028.20.

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EverCommerce Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 92,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.EverCommerce's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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