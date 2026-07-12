Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

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Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ermenegildo Zegna from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.01.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 0.9%

Ermenegildo Zegna stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 1,239,968 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. Ermenegildo Zegna has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ermenegildo Zegna

In related news, CEO Gianluca Ambrogio Tagliabue sold 19,105 shares of Ermenegildo Zegna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $250,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,486.40. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alessandro Sartori sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $85,345.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,149.44. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 31,378 shares of company stock worth $411,679 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,477 shares of the company's stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,146 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna is a global luxury fashion house specializing in men's tailored clothing, casualwear, accessories, footwear and fragrances. With a focus on high-quality fabrics and craftsmanship, the company manages the entire value chain from wool sourcing and textile production to garment design, manufacturing and retail distribution.

Founded in 1910 by Ermenegildo Zegna in Trivero, Italy, the company began as a textile mill dedicated to producing fine wool fabrics. Over the decades it expanded into ready-to-wear clothing and built a reputation for sartorial excellence.

Further Reading

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