Go Pro
→ Trump’s secret China deal (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Ero Copper logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ero Copper has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 15 covering analysts, with an average 12-month price target of C$46.00.
  • Recent analyst moves were mixed: National Bank Financial upgraded the stock to strong buy, while Goldman Sachs downgraded it to hold; Scotiabank raised its target to C$55.00.
  • Shares rose 2.2% to C$36.23, and a director recently sold 10,000 shares at C$41.80, reducing their stake by 4.76%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ero Copper.

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$418,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,360,000. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company's stock.

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.2%

ERO traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.23. 354,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,650. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.66 and a 1-year high of C$53.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero is a Brazil -focused, growth-oriented mining company with a diversified portfolio of copper and gold assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates two copper mines - the Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Tucumã Operation in Pará State - as well as the Xavantina Operations, a producing gold mine in Mato Grosso State. In addition to its operating assets, Ero is advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the mineral-rich Carajás Province in Pará State, through a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals to acquire a 60% interest in the project.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ero Copper Right Now?

Before you consider Ero Copper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ero Copper wasn't on the list.

While Ero Copper currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines