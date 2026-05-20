Erste Group Bank Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BP

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for BP in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $5.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.22. The consensus estimate for BP's current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Melius Research lowered shares of BP from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.14.

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BP Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:BP opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.18. BP has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of BP by 1,068.3% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4992 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.00%.

Key Stories Impacting BP

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

BP Company Profile

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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