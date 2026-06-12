Erste Group Bank Boosts Earnings Estimates for ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for ExxonMobil in a report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $11.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.12. The consensus estimate for ExxonMobil's current full-year earnings is $11.66 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ExxonMobil's FY2027 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:XOM opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.33.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $11.26 from $10.12, signaling stronger expected profitability. ExxonMobil estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $11.26 from $10.12, signaling stronger expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate to $10.37 from $10.05, adding to the view that earnings remain resilient beyond this year. ExxonMobil estimate update

The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate to $10.37 from $10.05, adding to the view that earnings remain resilient beyond this year. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy-market momentum and higher crude prices are supporting integrated oil names like ExxonMobil, which can improve refining and upstream margins. Energy sector strength article

Broader energy-market momentum and higher crude prices are supporting integrated oil names like ExxonMobil, which can improve refining and upstream margins. Neutral Sentiment: Exxon began planned work at its Beaumont, Texas complex, with increased activity and flaring likely representing routine maintenance rather than a material catalyst. Beaumont complex work

Exxon began planned work at its Beaumont, Texas complex, with increased activity and flaring likely representing routine maintenance rather than a material catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that the head of Exxon’s global trading unit is retiring may prompt some management-watchful investors, but there is no indication yet of a broader business impact. Trading head retirement

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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