Erste Group Bank Decreases Earnings Estimates for Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.84. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix's current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an "underweight" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. Netflix has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,869.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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