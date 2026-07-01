Erste Group Bank Forecasts NextEra Energy FY2026 Earnings

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy's current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for NextEra Energy's FY2027 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.86.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1%

NEE stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

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About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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