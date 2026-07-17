Erste Group Bank Forecasts Stronger Earnings for GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of GE Vernova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will earn $24.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.62. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova's current full-year earnings is $15.06 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,035.06 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,037.19 and its 200-day moving average is $907.82. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $530.16 and a twelve month high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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