Erste Group Bank Has Positive View of NVIDIA FY2027 Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.60. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA's current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for NVIDIA's FY2028 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

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NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.05. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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