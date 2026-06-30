Erste Group Bank Has Strong Estimate for AMD FY2027 Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $11.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.81. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $445.81.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.88. The stock has a market cap of $879.69 billion, a PE ratio of 176.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $562.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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