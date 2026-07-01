Erste Group Bank Has Strong Estimate for JPM FY2027 Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will earn $23.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.55. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $22.72 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.88.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $326.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $312.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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