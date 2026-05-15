Erste Group Bank Issues Positive Forecast for ISRG Earnings

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $8.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.60. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical's current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical's FY2027 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0%

ISRG opened at $428.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $417.74 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $465.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This represents a 39.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 464,179 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $207,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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