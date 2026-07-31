Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Cut to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Erste Group Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from “hold” to “strong sell,” despite a broader analyst consensus of “Moderate Buy.” Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley maintain positive ratings.
  • Shares rose 2.0% to open at $66.07, near the company’s 52-week high of $68.28. Erste Group has a market capitalization of approximately $51.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27.
  • Recent quarterly results slightly exceeded expectations, with earnings of $1.44 per share versus estimates of $1.43 and revenue of $4.62 billion versus $4.48 billion expected.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EBKDY. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBKDY

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Erste Group Bank Right Now?

Before you consider Erste Group Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Erste Group Bank wasn't on the list.

While Erste Group Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines