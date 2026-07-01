Erste Group Bank Predicts Oracle FY2028 Earnings

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $8.92 for the year. The consensus estimate for Oracle's current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE ORCL opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $422.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle announced new Fusion Agentic Applications for supply chain management and a new AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across enterprise software and cloud products. Oracle Adds New Fusion Agentic Applications to Help Customers Improve Supply Chain Performance

Oracle announced new for supply chain management and a new AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across enterprise software and cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also received fresh recognition in industry reports, including leader status in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled utility customer experience management and in Chartis credit lending operations, which supports the company’s competitive positioning in vertical software. Oracle Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Utility Customer Experience Management Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment

Oracle also received fresh recognition in industry reports, including leader status in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled utility customer experience management and in Chartis credit lending operations, which supports the company’s competitive positioning in vertical software. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and market chatter continue to frame Oracle as a potential long-term AI infrastructure winner, with some reports arguing the stock may be oversold after its sharp recent decline.

Analyst commentary and market chatter continue to frame Oracle as a potential long-term AI infrastructure winner, with some reports arguing the stock may be oversold after its sharp recent decline. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Oracle’s heavy AI/data-center capital spending and debt-funded buildout, with several articles warning that free cash flow will be the key test of whether the strategy can deliver attractive returns.

Investors remain focused on Oracle’s heavy AI/data-center capital spending and debt-funded buildout, with several articles warning that free cash flow will be the key test of whether the strategy can deliver attractive returns. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment has also been hurt by reports that Oracle has fallen for multiple straight sessions and suffered a steep weekly drop, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s net worth has fallen sharply alongside the stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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