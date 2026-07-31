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Erste Group Bank Predicts OTCMKTS:IFNNY FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Infineon Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2026 earnings forecast for Infineon Technologies to $2.00 per share from $2.01, while projecting FY2027 earnings of $3.14 per share.
  • Zacks Research downgraded Infineon from “strong buy” to “hold,” though the broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy.”
  • Infineon’s latest quarter fell just short of EPS expectations, reporting $0.40 versus $0.41 forecast, while revenue of $4.48 billion exceeded estimates of $4.46 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies.

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Infineon Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies' FY2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 10.8%

IFNNY stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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