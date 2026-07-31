Erste Group Bank Predicts OTCMKTS:IFNNY FY2026 Earnings

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Infineon Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies' FY2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 10.8%

IFNNY stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

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