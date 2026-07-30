ESAB (ESAB) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect ESAB to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $749.0520 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $745.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.74 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ESAB to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. ESAB has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $137.42.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from ESAB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ESAB's payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $141.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ESAB from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ESAB from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,335 shares of the company's stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company's stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,169,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company's products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

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