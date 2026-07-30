Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Posts Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52, Zacks reports. Escalade had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Here are the key takeaways from Escalade's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales rose 6% year over year to $57.7 million, driven by new archery products, the Gold Tip acquisition, and continued strength in safety, table tennis, and basketball.

Second-quarter net sales rose 6% year over year to $57.7 million, driven by new archery products, the Gold Tip acquisition, and continued strength in safety, table tennis, and basketball. Positive Sentiment: Gross margin expanded 146 basis points to 26.2%, while EBITDA increased to $13.2 million from $3.9 million, reflecting stronger operating leverage, favorable product mix, and better cost absorption.

Gross margin expanded 146 basis points to 26.2%, while EBITDA increased to $13.2 million from $3.9 million, reflecting stronger operating leverage, favorable product mix, and better cost absorption. Positive Sentiment: The company received a non-recurring $9.9 million refund for previously paid tariffs, which boosted quarterly operating profit and will be used to offset freight and commodity costs, fund promotions and innovation, and improve facilities.

The company received a non-recurring $9.9 million refund for previously paid tariffs, which boosted quarterly operating profit and will be used to offset freight and commodity costs, fund promotions and innovation, and improve facilities. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects continued profitable growth but remains cautious about inflation, energy costs, consumer spending, freight rates, and potential new tariffs; it does not expect near-term price increases and plans to use promotions to support demand.

Management expects continued profitable growth but remains cautious about inflation, energy costs, consumer spending, freight rates, and potential new tariffs; it does not expect near-term price increases and plans to use promotions to support demand. Positive Sentiment: Escalade reduced long-term debt by nearly $1.8 million, increased cash by $3.3 million sequentially, and moved to a net cash position, supporting further strategic acquisitions alongside organic growth.

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Escalade Stock Up 6.3%

Escalade stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 59,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,796. Escalade has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $288.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Escalade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Escalade's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 120.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,916 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Escalade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Escalade by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,410 shares of the company's stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Escalade by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,455 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Escalade by 439.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ESCA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Escalade from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Escalade from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Escalade from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESCA

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of recreational equipment and specialty products for both consumer and commercial markets. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, the company operates through two principal business segments: Sporting Goods and Commercial Products. The Sporting Goods segment encompasses a diverse range of products such as hockey and lacrosse goal assemblies, fitness accessories, archery and hunting gear, and table tennis equipment. The Commercial Products segment focuses on seating solutions for restaurants, hospitality venues and other public spaces under the Top Seat brand, as well as storage, display products and industrial carts.

Within Sporting Goods, Escalade markets its products under proprietary brands including Bear® Archery, Gene St.

Further Reading

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