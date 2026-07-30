ESCO Technologies (ESE) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to announce earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $341.3980 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 4.9%

ESE stock opened at $300.21 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $174.92 and a 52-week high of $362.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $321.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.46.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Report on ESCO Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 23,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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