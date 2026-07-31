ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $410.00.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESCO Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $312.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $321.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $174.92 and a 1-year high of $362.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 24.69%.The company had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.69%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ESCO Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ESCO Technologies wasn't on the list.

While ESCO Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here