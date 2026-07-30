Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.90% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.00.

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Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 6.81%.The business had revenue of $146.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ethan Allen Interiors

Here are the key news stories impacting Ethan Allen Interiors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.36 per share , ahead of the $0.34 analyst consensus and above KeyCorp’s earlier $0.32 estimate. The company also highlighted strong margins and a robust balance sheet despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. Ethan Allen Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were , ahead of the $0.34 analyst consensus and above KeyCorp’s earlier $0.32 estimate. The company also highlighted strong margins and a robust balance sheet despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. Positive Sentiment: Ethan Allen declared a $0.39 regular quarterly dividend and a $0.25 special dividend , potentially supporting investor interest and underscoring management’s confidence in its liquidity and balance sheet. Ethan Allen Fiscal 2026 Results and Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen declared a and a , potentially supporting investor interest and underscoring management’s confidence in its liquidity and balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat was tempered by revenue of $146.75 million , which fell short of the $148.70 million consensus estimate. Management’s commentary emphasized resilience amid a difficult operating environment rather than a strong recovery in demand. Ethan Allen Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The earnings beat was tempered by revenue of , which fell short of the $148.70 million consensus estimate. Management’s commentary emphasized resilience amid a difficult operating environment rather than a strong recovery in demand. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue declined 8.5% year over year, while earnings fell from $0.49 per share in the prior-year quarter to $0.36. The company also outlined approximately $15 million of total tariff exposure, creating a potential headwind for margins or future pricing. Ethan Allen Tariff Exposure and Dividends

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

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