Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 2,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $54,221.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,095,532.28. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 71,871 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

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