Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock's previous close.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.17.

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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,339. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $189.56 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 113.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lingke Wang sold 46,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,024,776.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 764,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,910,523.96. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Christopher M. Capozzi sold 80,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,783,368.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 665,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,495.64. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,048 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,634. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Here are the key news stories impacting Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ethos reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.53 , well above the $0.19 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 113.5% year over year to approximately $189.6 million , reinforcing the company’s rapid growth trajectory. Ethos Technologies second-quarter earnings report

Ethos reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , well above the $0.19 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 113.5% year over year to approximately , reinforcing the company’s rapid growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth was broad-based: direct-channel revenue increased 131% to $116 million, while third-party revenue grew 90% to $73 million. Management characterized the quarter as the company’s second consecutive period of more than 100% year-over-year growth. Ethos Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenue growth was broad-based: direct-channel revenue increased 131% to $116 million, while third-party revenue grew 90% to $73 million. Management characterized the quarter as the company’s second consecutive period of more than 100% year-over-year growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $727 million-$731 million , substantially above the $564.7 million consensus estimate. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $160 million-$164 million also exceeds the $120 million consensus forecast, suggesting expectations for continued momentum. Ethos Technologies Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

The company raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to , substantially above the $564.7 million consensus estimate. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $160 million-$164 million also exceeds the $120 million consensus forecast, suggesting expectations for continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Ethos authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million of Class A common stock. Buybacks could support earnings per share and signal management confidence in the company’s valuation. Ethos share repurchase announcement

Ethos authorized a share repurchase program of up to of Class A common stock. Buybacks could support earnings per share and signal management confidence in the company’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target from $27 to $37 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird raised its target from $26 to $32 and assigned an “outperform” rating, adding further bullish analyst support.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

Further Reading

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