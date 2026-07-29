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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 118,138 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026

Key Points

  • Major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 LIFE shares at an average price of $18.90, generating approximately $2.23 million. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing, following several other share disposals in July.
  • Ethos Technologies shares rose 5.5% to $19.84 in mid-day trading, with volume exceeding one million shares. The company has a $1.25 billion market capitalization and reported quarterly revenue of $110.08 million and EPS of $0.42.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive: three analysts rate the stock Buy, while one rates it Sell. The shares have a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $25.67.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 27th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26.
  • On Monday, July 20th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $346,943.82.
  • On Friday, July 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $383,575.12.
  • On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $442,112.96.
  • On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,206,440.82.
  • On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25.
  • On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,382,371.77.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,296. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $18.25. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIFE shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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