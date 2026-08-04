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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026

Key Points

  • Ethos Technologies beat earnings expectations: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.53 versus the $0.19 consensus, while revenue increased 113.5% year over year to approximately $189.6 million.
  • Shares surged following the report: LIFE opened at $27.33 after closing at $22.83 and last traded at $28.23. Management also raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $727 million–$731 million and issued above-consensus third-quarter guidance.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: Barclays and Baird raised their price targets to $37 and $32, respectively, while six analysts rate the stock a Buy and one rates it a Sell; the consensus target is $32.17.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.83, but opened at $27.33. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 1,029,969 shares.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $189.56 million for the quarter. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock's quarterly revenue was up 113.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Ethos reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.53, well above the $0.19 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 113.5% year over year to approximately $189.6 million, reinforcing the company’s rapid growth trajectory. Ethos Technologies second-quarter earnings report
  • Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth was broad-based: direct-channel revenue increased 131% to $116 million, while third-party revenue grew 90% to $73 million. Management characterized the quarter as the company’s second consecutive period of more than 100% year-over-year growth. Ethos Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $727 million-$731 million, substantially above the $564.7 million consensus estimate. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $160 million-$164 million also exceeds the $120 million consensus forecast, suggesting expectations for continued momentum. Ethos Technologies Q2 2026 earnings call transcript
  • Positive Sentiment: Ethos authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million of Class A common stock. Buybacks could support earnings per share and signal management confidence in the company’s valuation. Ethos share repurchase announcement
  • Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target from $27 to $37 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird raised its target from $26 to $32 and assigned an “outperform” rating, adding further bullish analyst support.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIFE

Insider Activity at Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

In related news, CAO Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $128,455.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 183,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,046,465.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Peter George Colis sold 60,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,324,972.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 751,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,577,880.50. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 781,048 shares of company stock worth $16,165,634 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39.

About Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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