eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at TD Cowen

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.22% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETOR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on eToro Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on eToro Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on eToro Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.81.

Get eToro Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on ETOR

eToro Group Stock Down 1.0%

ETOR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 455,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,680. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. eToro Group has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. eToro Group had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 1.90%.eToro Group's revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eToro Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of eToro Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eToro Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 387,164 shares of the company's stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 139,132 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eToro Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,143 shares of the company's stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 103,788 shares during the period. Hillman Co. bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of eToro Group by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,060 shares of the company's stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the period.

More eToro Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting eToro Group this week:

eToro Group Company Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eToro Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eToro Group wasn't on the list.

While eToro Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here