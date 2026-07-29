Eugene Nonko Sells 10,843 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 10,843 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $149,416.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,042,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,359,641.92. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $133,812.20.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $69,575.60.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,622 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $91,780.92.

On Monday, July 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $108,962.40.

On Monday, July 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $43,584.96.

On Monday, July 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $68,684.24.

On Monday, July 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $131,621.68.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $111,670.05.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $45,225.96.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $133,907.44.

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MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,728. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.08. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. The business had revenue of $316.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.87 million. Equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,550 shares of the company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.64.

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MediaAlpha News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

Positive Sentiment: MediaAlpha reported second-quarter EPS of $0.65 , far above the $0.21 analyst consensus, while revenue reached a record $316.9 million , exceeding expectations of $300.9 million. Revenue increased 26% year over year, net income was $41.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA totaled $29.3 million. MediaAlpha Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MediaAlpha reported second-quarter EPS of , far above the $0.21 analyst consensus, while revenue reached a record , exceeding expectations of $300.9 million. Revenue increased 26% year over year, net income was $41.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA totaled $29.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $330 million to $355 million brackets and exceeds the $332.4 million consensus at its midpoint, suggesting continued demand across the company’s insurance marketplace. EPS guidance was not provided in the supplied update.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of brackets and exceeds the $332.4 million consensus at its midpoint, suggesting continued demand across the company’s insurance marketplace. EPS guidance was not provided in the supplied update. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased more than $41 million of stock during the first half of 2026, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling management’s confidence in the business.

The company repurchased more than during the first half of 2026, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling management’s confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed but generally constructive. MediaAlpha carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, although the previously reported average price target of $12.64 was below the recent trading range.

Analyst views remain mixed but generally constructive. MediaAlpha carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, although the previously reported average price target of $12.64 was below the recent trading range. Negative Sentiment: Director Eugene Nonko sold shares in multiple transactions, including 4,952 shares for $68,684 and 9,524 shares for $131,622. However, the sales were conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding, and his remaining ownership remains substantial, reducing the negative signal.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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