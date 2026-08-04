Eugene Scherbakov Sells 1,524 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Scherbakov sold 1,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $131,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,175,468.10. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.95. 829,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,915. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $278.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.17.

View Our Latest Report on IPG Photonics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about IPG Photonics

Here are the key news stories impacting IPG Photonics this week:

Positive Sentiment: IPG reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.58 , well above the $0.37-$0.40 analyst consensus and up from $0.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11% to $278.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 54% to $48.5 million. IPG Photonics Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

IPG reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , well above the $0.37-$0.40 analyst consensus and up from $0.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11% to $278.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 54% to $48.5 million. Positive Sentiment: Industrial Solutions revenue, which represents about 85% of sales, grew 16% on demand for welding, marking, cleaning, additive manufacturing and battery-manufacturing applications. Gross margin improved to 40.4% from 37.3%, aided by lower costs, reduced inventory provisions and $4.7 million of tariff refunds.

Industrial Solutions revenue, which represents about 85% of sales, grew 16% on demand for welding, marking, cleaning, additive manufacturing and battery-manufacturing applications. Gross margin improved to 40.4% from 37.3%, aided by lower costs, reduced inventory provisions and $4.7 million of tariff refunds. Positive Sentiment: Management said book-to-bill remained above one, signaling demand exceeded shipments, and highlighted growth opportunities in semiconductor applications, directed-energy systems and medical markets following the planned Lumibird Medical acquisition. IPG Photonics Reports Second-Quarter Results

Management said book-to-bill remained above one, signaling demand exceeded shipments, and highlighted growth opportunities in semiconductor applications, directed-energy systems and medical markets following the planned Lumibird Medical acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $265 million-$295 million and adjusted EPS of $0.30-$0.60. The midpoint is roughly in line with consensus, although the wide range reflects uncertainty around tariffs, trade restrictions, currencies and customer demand.

Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $265 million-$295 million and adjusted EPS of $0.30-$0.60. The midpoint is roughly in line with consensus, although the wide range reflects uncertainty around tariffs, trade restrictions, currencies and customer demand. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined 21% to $5.2 million, and Advanced Solutions revenue fell 9% because of weakness in micromachining and defense. A $17.6 million impairment charge also weighed on reported results.

GAAP net income declined 21% to $5.2 million, and Advanced Solutions revenue fell 9% because of weakness in micromachining and defense. A $17.6 million impairment charge also weighed on reported results. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity shows 40 open-market sales and no purchases over six months, a potential sentiment overhang, though the transactions may not reflect current operating expectations.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

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