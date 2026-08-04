Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EPRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.31 and a current ratio of 19.31. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $422.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPRX. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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