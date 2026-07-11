Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,788 shares, an increase of 466.9% from the June 15th total of 1,021 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Eureka Acquisition in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eureka Acquisition

Eureka Acquisition Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:EURK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. 3,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,348. Eureka Acquisition has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eureka Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eureka Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $729,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 315,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Eureka Acquisition

Eureka Acquisition Co NASDAQ: EURK is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in 2021. As a blank‐check vehicle, the company raised capital through an initial public offering to pursue mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations. Eureka Acquisition does not engage in any operational business activities of its own and has not yet announced a definitive target or transaction.

The company's charter provides a fixed time frame—typically 24 to 36 months—to identify and complete a qualifying business combination.

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