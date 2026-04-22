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Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Eurofins Scient logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down ~11.4% — Eurofins Scient closed at $83.51, opened at $74.79 and last traded at $71.80 premarket, on very light volume (151 shares).
  • Analyst consensus is "Hold" — the stock has one Buy and three Hold ratings; BNP Paribas Exane upgraded to Outperform while Citigroup remains Neutral.
  • Technicals sit in the mid-$70s — the 50-day SMA is $76.57 and the 200-day SMA is $74.96, leaving the stock below both averages after the gap down.
  • Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scient.

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.51, but opened at $74.79. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 151 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Eurofins Scient to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scient has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Eurofins Scient

Eurofins Scient Trading Down 11.4%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96.

About Eurofins Scient

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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