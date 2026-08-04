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EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Up 11.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
EVE logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eve Holding shares rose 11.3% to $2.671 after the company reported quarterly EPS of $(0.10), beating the consensus estimate of $(0.18) by $0.08.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.02, despite one firm maintaining a sell rating and another lowering its target to $7.25 while retaining a buy rating.
  • Institutional ownership remains limited at 1.27%, although several funds recently initiated or increased positions in the company, which develops electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and urban air mobility solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.6710. Approximately 166,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,177,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVEX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EVE from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVEX

Institutional Trading of EVE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Themes Management Co LLC bought a new position in EVE during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in EVE by 144.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EVE by 52.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVE Trading Up 9.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $916.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc NYSE: EVEX is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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