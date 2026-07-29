EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $152.25 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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EverCommerce Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $206,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,660,251 shares in the company, valued at $60,960,903.27. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,337. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in EverCommerce by 863.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EverCommerce by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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