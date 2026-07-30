EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $126,626.37 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $126,626.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,630,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,960,859.20. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,709 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $104,246.73.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $136,367.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $206,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,742 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $86,196.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,269 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $113,591.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $193,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $146,372.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $9,933.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $42,028.20.

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EverCommerce Stock Up 0.2%

EverCommerce stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 92,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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