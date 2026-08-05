EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $159,299.55 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $159,299.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,608,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,459,634.80. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,757 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $68,105.31.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,709 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $104,246.73.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,491 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $126,626.37.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $136,367.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $206,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,742 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $86,196.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,269 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $113,591.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $193,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $146,372.00.

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EverCommerce Trading Down 1.0%

EVCM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 106,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company had revenue of $152.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. EverCommerce's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 863.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EverCommerce by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Further Reading

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