EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 2,001,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,679,862.57. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $121,300.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,971 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $19,769.13.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,798 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $17,980.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $100,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,179 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $51,893.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $10,572.60.

On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $112,600.00.

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EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 106,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $152.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.29 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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