EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $152.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.29 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from EverCommerce's conference call:

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA exceeded guidance at $44.5 million, with a 29.3% margin, while revenue of $152 million grew 2.7% year over year and met the midpoint of guidance.

at $44.5 million, with a 29.3% margin, while revenue of $152 million grew 2.7% year over year and met the midpoint of guidance. Cross-sell momentum remained strong, with customers actively using multiple solutions increasing 26% year over year to approximately 140,000; TPV in the company’s top six growth solutions rose 16.4%.

EverCommerce expects full-year 2026 revenue of $612 million-$632 million and adjusted EBITDA of $183 million-$191 million to trend toward the lower end of the ranges , primarily because of slower new-customer acquisition in certain EverPro products.

, primarily because of slower new-customer acquisition in certain EverPro products. Management attributed acquisition weakness in some product lines to evolving AI-driven search behavior, though it said technical optimization and go-to-market initiatives are beginning to improve leading indicators and could support acceleration later in the year.

CEO Eric Remer is stepping down after nearly two decades and will remain on the board, with Alex Goor becoming CEO on August 6; Goor said his initial focus will be understanding the business and using technology to improve execution.

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EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 106,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,212. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $206,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,660,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,960,903.27. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,333. Insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EverCommerce

Trending Headlines about EverCommerce

Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue from continuing operations rose 2.7% year over year to approximately $152.0 million, broadly matching analysts’ $152.29 million estimate. EverCommerce Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue from continuing operations rose 2.7% year over year to approximately $152.0 million, broadly matching analysts’ $152.29 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: EverCommerce appointed Alex Goor, a technology and fintech executive, as CEO effective August 6. Founder Eric Remer will remain on the board, providing leadership continuity while the company seeks to accelerate growth and value creation. EverCommerce Appoints Alex Goor as Chief Executive Officer

EverCommerce appointed Alex Goor, a technology and fintech executive, as CEO effective August 6. Founder Eric Remer will remain on the board, providing leadership continuity while the company seeks to accelerate growth and value creation. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Eric Remer and President Matthew Feierstein sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Remer sold 19,200 shares across August 4–5, while Feierstein sold 20,000 shares; both executives retain substantial ownership, limiting the significance of the transactions.

CEO Eric Remer and President Matthew Feierstein sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Remer sold 19,200 shares across August 4–5, while Feierstein sold 20,000 shares; both executives retain substantial ownership, limiting the significance of the transactions. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.05, missing the $0.15 consensus estimate by $0.10. Although revenue was slightly above the prior year, the earnings shortfall points to profitability pressure. EverCommerce Earnings Report

Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.05, missing the $0.15 consensus estimate by $0.10. Although revenue was slightly above the prior year, the earnings shortfall points to profitability pressure. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $151.5 million to $154.5 million is below the $156.8 million analyst consensus, signaling slower near-term growth. Full-year revenue guidance of $612 million to $632 million brackets the $618.9 million consensus but implies limited upside at the midpoint.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Further Reading

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