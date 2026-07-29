Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $14.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.52 by $0.33, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

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Everest Group Trading Down 1.2%

EG traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $393.95. The company had a trading volume of 458,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,741. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $354.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock worth $695,275,000 after buying an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,519,000 after acquiring an additional 298,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 157.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,227,000 after acquiring an additional 178,536 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 729,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,334,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,320,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. Evercore set a $375.00 target price on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Everest Group from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Everest Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $387.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EG

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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