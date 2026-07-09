Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Raised to $373.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $356.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Everest Group from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $380.14.

Get Everest Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $371.00. The stock had a trading volume of 208,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,832. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $379.21.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 52.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EG. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Everest Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Everest Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Everest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Everest Group wasn't on the list.

While Everest Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here