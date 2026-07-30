Evergy (EVRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.3633 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evergy Price Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99. Evergy has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Evergy's payout ratio is 73.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America dropped their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research set a $97.00 price target on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $48,846.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,358.80. This represents a 46.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $900,283.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,153,869.94. This trade represents a 22.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock worth $1,061,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company's stock worth $272,602,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Evergy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,364,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,207,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 998,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company's stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Further Reading

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