Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 435.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Everplay Group from GBX 450 to GBX 370 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 455 price objective on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Everplay Group from GBX 440 to GBX 380 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Everplay Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVPL

Everplay Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of LON:EVPL opened at GBX 274 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of £394.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. Everplay Group has a 52 week low of GBX 205 and a 52 week high of GBX 440.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.99.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 25.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everplay Group will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everplay Group

In other Everplay Group news, insider Mikkel Weider bought 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 per share, with a total value of £50,370.84. Also, insider Frank Theodore Sagnier bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 301 per share, for a total transaction of £99,932. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everplay Group Company Profile

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile. The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Subsequently, the Group has completed the business acquisitions of StoryToys in 2021, astragon and The Label in 2022, and Independent Arts Software GmbH by astragon in 2023, along with the IP acquisitions of two key titles: Golf With Your Friends and Hell Let Loose.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Everplay Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Everplay Group wasn't on the list.

While Everplay Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here