EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Jon Ayotte Sells 881 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $21,989.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 73,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,527.04. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jon Ayotte sold 4,611 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $111,355.65.

On Monday, June 1st, Jon Ayotte sold 889 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $17,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jon Ayotte sold 888 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $16,596.72.

On Thursday, May 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 285 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $5,198.40.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jon Ayotte sold 363 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $7,260.00.

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EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 774,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $893.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.61.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. EverQuote's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,100.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 224,535 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 86,717 shares of the company's stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,717 shares of the company's stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in EverQuote by 539.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 63,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. Wall Street Zen cut EverQuote from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.17.

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EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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