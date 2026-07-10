EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 6,667 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 6,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $164,208.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 311,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,294.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Joseph Sanborn sold 642 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $15,729.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Joseph Sanborn sold 6,666 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $128,520.48.

On Thursday, May 7th, Joseph Sanborn sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $414,000.00.

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EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.83. 317,718 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,779. The company has a market capitalization of $894.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.61. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. EverQuote's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of EverQuote from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,494 shares of the company's stock worth $59,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 293,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 901,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 405,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 188,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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