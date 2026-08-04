EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVER. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EverQuote from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.62.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.56 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 15.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 6,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $164,208.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 311,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,294.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $126,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 165,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,217,721.36. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $1,043,114. Insiders own 23.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EverQuote by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company's stock.

EverQuote News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EverQuote this week:

Positive Sentiment: EverQuote reported second-quarter revenue of $195.1 million, up 24.6% year over year and above the $190.6 million analyst consensus. Reported EPS was $0.53, narrowly ahead of the $0.52 estimate; an adjusted earnings measure cited by Zacks was $0.65 versus a $0.61 consensus, compared with $0.39 a year earlier. EverQuote Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

EverQuote reported second-quarter revenue of $195.1 million, up 24.6% year over year and above the $190.6 million analyst consensus. Reported EPS was $0.53, narrowly ahead of the $0.52 estimate; an adjusted earnings measure cited by Zacks was $0.65 versus a $0.61 consensus, compared with $0.39 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The results showed continued strong operating momentum, including 24.6% annual revenue growth, a 15.35% net margin and a 53.39% return on equity. Management’s earnings-call commentary and key performance metrics are likely to remain important for assessing whether growth can continue. EverQuote Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The results showed continued strong operating momentum, including 24.6% annual revenue growth, a 15.35% net margin and a 53.39% return on equity. Management’s earnings-call commentary and key performance metrics are likely to remain important for assessing whether growth can continue. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target is $24.17, broadly in line with the stock’s recent trading level. This suggests limited near-term upside based solely on current published targets, although the target may change after the earnings release. EverQuote Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target

Analysts’ consensus price target is $24.17, broadly in line with the stock’s recent trading level. This suggests limited near-term upside based solely on current published targets, although the target may change after the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: EverQuote guided for third-quarter revenue of $198 million to $208 million. While the midpoint implies sequential growth, it is only modestly above the $201.7 million consensus estimate and may have disappointed investors expecting a stronger outlook. The softer guidance likely explains why the stock has declined despite the second-quarter beats. EverQuote Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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