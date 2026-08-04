EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $22.39. EverQuote shares last traded at $23.3650, with a volume of 256,761 shares traded.

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EverQuote News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EverQuote this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. EverQuote reported revenue of $195.1 million, up 24.6% year over year and ahead of the $190.6 million consensus estimate. EPS of $0.53 also topped the $0.52 estimate, while profitability remained strong with a 15.35% net margin and 53.39% return on equity. EverQuote Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

EverQuote reported revenue of $195.1 million, up 24.6% year over year and ahead of the $190.6 million consensus estimate. EPS of $0.53 also topped the $0.52 estimate, while profitability remained strong with a 15.35% net margin and 53.39% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their price targets. Needham increased its target from $25 to $30 and reaffirmed a “buy” rating, while B. Riley raised its target from $30 to $34 and maintained “buy.” These targets imply meaningful upside from the stock’s recent trading level. Needham price-target increase

Needham increased its target from $25 to $30 and reaffirmed a “buy” rating, while B. Riley raised its target from $30 to $34 and maintained “buy.” These targets imply meaningful upside from the stock’s recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated an ambitious growth objective. EverQuote expects third-quarter revenue of $198 million to $208 million and is targeting a path toward $1 billion in annual revenue. EverQuote Q3 2026 outlook

EverQuote expects third-quarter revenue of $198 million to $208 million and is targeting a path toward $1 billion in annual revenue. Neutral Sentiment: The third-quarter revenue outlook has a midpoint of approximately $203 million, only slightly above the $201.7 million consensus estimate. Investors may have wanted a larger forecast beat or stronger earnings guidance.

The third-quarter revenue outlook has a midpoint of approximately $203 million, only slightly above the $201.7 million consensus estimate. Investors may have wanted a larger forecast beat or stronger earnings guidance. Negative Sentiment: The shares have faced pressure even though quarterly results beat estimates, suggesting investors may be taking profits or viewing the forward outlook as insufficient to justify the recent rally toward the 12-month high.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EverQuote from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.62.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. EverQuote had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 15.35%.The business had revenue of $195.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. EverQuote's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 6,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $164,208.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 311,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,682,294.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $126,529.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 165,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,217,721.36. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $1,043,114. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in EverQuote by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company's stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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