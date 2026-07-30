Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.570-4.720 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts: Sign Up

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Eversource Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eversource reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 recurring EPS guidance of $4.57–$4.72 , broadly consistent with the analyst consensus of about $4.65. Management’s ability to maintain its forecast may help limit downside concerns. Eversource Energy Reaffirms 2026 Guidance Despite Earnings Decline

Eversource reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 recurring EPS guidance of , broadly consistent with the analyst consensus of about $4.65. Management’s ability to maintain its forecast may help limit downside concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter non-GAAP recurring earnings were $0.87 per share , in line with some reported consensus estimates but $0.01 below the Zacks estimate. Revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $2.90 billion , though it fell short of the $2.99 billion consensus. Eversource Energy Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter non-GAAP recurring earnings were , in line with some reported consensus estimates but $0.01 below the Zacks estimate. Revenue increased 2.3% year over year to , though it fell short of the $2.99 billion consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter, with 527 investors adding Eversource shares and 384 reducing their holdings. This suggests differing views on the utility’s earnings outlook.

Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter, with 527 investors adding Eversource shares and 384 reducing their holdings. This suggests differing views on the utility’s earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings fell sharply to $53.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share , from $352.7 million, or $0.96 per share, a year earlier. Results included a $111.4 million after-tax charge related to the Aquarion Water sale and a $164.0 million after-tax charge tied to increased offshore-wind contingent liabilities. Eversource Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

GAAP earnings fell sharply to , from $352.7 million, or $0.96 per share, a year earlier. Results included a $111.4 million after-tax charge related to the Aquarion Water sale and a $164.0 million after-tax charge tied to increased offshore-wind contingent liabilities. Negative Sentiment: The earnings decline from $0.96 per share last year, the revenue shortfall, and continuing offshore-wind liability risk are likely weighing on sentiment. Reported insider activity also showed eight sales and no purchases over the past six months, although those transactions may not directly reflect current operating expectations.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 73.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here