Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.940-4.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Get Evertec alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evertec from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evertec currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVTC

Evertec Price Performance

Shares of EVTC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 615,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. Evertec has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $37.71.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Evertec had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $247.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evertec will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Evertec's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian John Smith purchased 16,202 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.42 per share, for a total transaction of $428,056.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 88,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,330,825.24. The trade was a 22.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado purchased 20,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 143,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,264.38. This represents a 16.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 53,202 shares of company stock worth $1,292,557 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evertec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Evertec by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,786 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Evertec by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,915 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 86,733 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Company Profile

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evertec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evertec wasn't on the list.

While Evertec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here