Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $597.6970 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,326,000. Rubicon Founders LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,204,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,836,402 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,773,818 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,264 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Evolent Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Evolent Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Evolent Health from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $6.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.16.

View Our Latest Report on EVH

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company's core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

Further Reading

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