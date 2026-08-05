Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Evolus' conference call:

Revenue rose 21% to $84.1 million , with toxin revenue of $75.2 million and injectable hyaluronic acid gel revenue of $8.9 million. Evolus said it gained share across U.S. injectable aesthetics as toxin and filler market conditions improved.

, with toxin revenue of $75.2 million and injectable hyaluronic acid gel revenue of $8.9 million. Evolus said it gained share across U.S. injectable aesthetics as toxin and filler market conditions improved. The company generated $4.7 million of adjusted EBITDA , its third consecutive profitable quarter, while continuing to invest in education, marketing, consumer rewards, and international expansion.

, its third consecutive profitable quarter, while continuing to invest in education, marketing, consumer rewards, and international expansion. Evolus raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $330 million-$337 million , increased adjusted gross margin guidance to 67.0%-67.5%, narrowed its non-GAAP operating expense range, and reaffirmed a low- to mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA margin.

, increased adjusted gross margin guidance to 67.0%-67.5%, narrowed its non-GAAP operating expense range, and reaffirmed a low- to mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA margin. The company expanded its portfolio and geographic reach through the U.S. Profhilo licensing agreement, the Estyme European launch, and new rights in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Profhilo requires a full PMA process with anticipated approval around 2030 and is viewed as having more than $100 million in peak annual revenue potential.

Evolus ended the quarter with $45.2 million in cash, down from $49.8 million in the first quarter, and plans to stock approximately one year of Jeuveau inventory in the U.S. as a precaution against potential tariffs, although management said negotiated payment terms should prevent additional cash use.

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Evolus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 1,158,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,845. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $407.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evolus from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Evolus

Trending Headlines about Evolus

Here are the key news stories impacting Evolus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly growth and improved profitability: Second-quarter revenue rose 21.2% year over year to approximately $84.1 million, ahead of estimates. Gross profit reached $57.2 million, while the operating and net losses narrowed from the prior year. Evolus also delivered its third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Evolus Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21.2% year over year to approximately $84.1 million, ahead of estimates. Gross profit reached $57.2 million, while the operating and net losses narrowed from the prior year. Evolus also delivered its third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook raised: Evolus issued 2026 revenue guidance of $330 million to $337 million, broadly ahead of the approximately $330.4 million analyst consensus, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Evolus Full-Year 2026 Outlook

Evolus issued 2026 revenue guidance of $330 million to $337 million, broadly ahead of the approximately $330.4 million analyst consensus, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum and market expansion: Management cited double-digit growth for Jeuveau and accelerating adoption of Evolysse. An expanded Symatese partnership will commercialize the Estyme hyaluronic-acid injectable portfolio in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, adding to Evolus’ international growth opportunities. Evolus Expands Strategic Partnership With Symatese

Management cited double-digit growth for Jeuveau and accelerating adoption of Evolysse. An expanded Symatese partnership will commercialize the Estyme hyaluronic-acid injectable portfolio in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, adding to Evolus’ international growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional positioning: Recent filings showed 74 institutional investors adding shares and 76 reducing positions, indicating active but divided professional-investor sentiment.

Recent filings showed 74 institutional investors adding shares and 76 reducing positions, indicating active but divided professional-investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed expectations: Adjusted diluted EPS was a loss of $0.12, compared with the consensus loss estimate of $0.04. Operating cash flow was also negative at $3.6 million, and total liabilities increased to $278.9 million. Evolus Q2 2026 Earnings

Adjusted diluted EPS was a loss of $0.12, compared with the consensus loss estimate of $0.04. Operating cash flow was also negative at $3.6 million, and total liabilities increased to $278.9 million. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a risk signal: Company insiders reported sales but no purchases over the past six months, potentially tempering enthusiasm around the earnings-driven advance.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726,857 shares of the company's stock worth $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,931 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evolus by 96.4% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,119,000 shares of the company's stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,842 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $6,490,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP grew its holdings in Evolus by 23.8% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 4,138,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 796,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company's flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

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